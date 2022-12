Paye recorded five tackles and one sack during Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

In Paye's second contest back from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, he logged a sack for the second straight week, making it the fourth in the last six matchups for which he's suited up. The 261-pounder is expected to retain a prominent role on Indianapolis' defensive line when the team hosts the Chargers next Monday night.