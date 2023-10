Paye entered the league's concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Rams, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Paye will now need to clear the league's five-step process to play in Week 5 against the Titans, which has been a difficult task for NFL players this season. Assuming that Paye will be unable to play, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis will be the most likely candidates to see extra snaps when the team hosts Tennessee.