Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.