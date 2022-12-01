Paye (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Colts' injury report Thursday.
Paye sustained a high-ankle sprain during Week 5's overtime win against Denver and was sidelined for the Colts' following three games. The 24-year-old was then able to return Week 9 versus New England, but he appeared to aggravate this issue in the next game versus Las Vegas and has missed the Colts' last two games as a result. Paye has now been deemed a full participant for the second day in a row Thursday, so he should be set to reprise a starting role against the Cowboys on Sunday.