Colts' Kwity Paye: Knee not an issue
Paye (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Paye suffered a knee injury in practice on Aug. 24 but wasn't on the injury report Wednesday. Paye will look to improve in his second season after recording four sacks last year.
