Paye logged nine tackles (six solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 54-19 defeat versus the Cowboys.
Paye logged a season high in tackles while making his return from a two-game hiatus with an ankle injury. The 2021 first-round pick also logged his fifth sack of the season, and he's been a relatively effective pass rusher when healthy this season. While Paye did not appear to be limited by this lingering ankle issue, playing his usual share of the Colts' defensive snaps despite the blowout nature of this loss, he'll have an extra week to heal up while the team is on bye Week 14.