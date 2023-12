Paye recorded two tackles (two solo), with a sack, in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday

Paye had a solid outing despite the loss as he recorded the team's only sack of Taylor Heinicke. In 14 games played this season, the 2021 first-round pick has compiled 47 tackles (29 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, all of which serve as new career highs for Paye.