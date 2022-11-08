Paye recorded eight tackles (seven solo) including one sack in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

Paye played 46 defensive snaps and finished as the Colts' leading tackler after sitting out the last three weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The second-year pass rusher also logged his fourth sack of the season as he brought down quarterback Mac Jones for a six-yard loss in the first quarter. Paye has now collected 24 stops (19 solo) across six games played in 2022, and he should easily set career highs in tackles and sacks so long as he stays healthy over the back half of the season.