The Colts selected Paye in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Indianapolis was in a sweet spot at 21 with plenty of offensive line and edge options available. The Colts went defense, adding one of the best pass rushers in the class in Paye out of Michigan. Paye has the frame (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) to hold up against the run and boasts athleticism as well, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. He had 11.5 sacks during his four years in Ann Arbor, which may not be eye-popping but the film shows him as a regular disruptor in the backfield. Paye projects to play with his hand in the ground in Indianapolis' 4-3 scheme.