Colts' Kwity Paye: Ready to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Paye (ankle) is active Sunday against the Raiders.
Paye was non-participant in practice Friday, but he'll suit up Sunday in Las Vegas. The second-year pro's availability is good news for Colts' pass rush.
