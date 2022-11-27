Paye (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Steelers.

Paye will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 10 win over the Raiders. The second-year defensive end was also sidelined for three straight games with an ankle issue earlier this season, though he has recorded 24 tackles and four sacks over seven contests in 2022. With the availability of starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) also up in the air, Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Ogenigbo could both stand to see increased usage versus Pittsburgh.