Paye (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Paye departed last Sunday's win over the Raiders with an ankle injury and ultimately failed to return. He's since been unable to practice in any capacity heading into the Week 11 matchup versus Philadelphia, so Dayo Odeyingbo and Yannick Ngakoue are now in line to serve as the Colts' top defensive ends Sunday.