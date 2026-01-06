Paye recorded 39 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Paye started 16 of his 17 appearances, but his sack numbers took a hit. After recording 6.0, 8.5 and 8.0 sacks over the previous three seasons, Paye's 4.0 sacks in 2025 tied a career-low, which he set as a 2021 rookie. He was one of the league's least-effective edge rushers but does play solid run defense. The 27-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason after spending the first five years of his career in Indianapolis following his selection at No. 21 overall in the 2021 Draft.