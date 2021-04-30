The Colts selected Paye in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Indianapolis was in a sweet spot at 21 with plenty of offensive line and edge options available. The Colts went defense, adding one of the best pass-rushers in the class in Paye out of Michigan. Paye has the frame (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) to hold up against the run and boasts athleticism as well, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. He had 11.5 sacks during his four years in Ann Arbor, which may not be eye-popping but the film shows him as a regular disruptor in the backfield. Paye projects to play with his hand in the ground in Indianapolis' 4-3 scheme.