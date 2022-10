Paye (ankle) has been ruled out for the Colts' Week 7 contest versus the Titans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Paye went down with a high-ankle sprain in Week 5 against the Broncos and he will now miss his second contest in a row Sunday. The defensive lineman was expected to miss multiple contests and his status for Week 8 is now in question. In his absence Sunday, Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will remain in significant roles versus the Titans.