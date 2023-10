Paye (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Paye was unable to clear the league's concussion protocols this week after sustaining a blow to the head in Week 4 versus the Rams, so he'll spend Sunday on the sidelines as he continues to recover. Tyquan Lewis (knee) will probably be in for extra work if he plays, otherwise Jake Martin could see an uptick in snaps in Week 5.