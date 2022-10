Paye (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Paye is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, so his lack of availability for Week 6 doesn't come as a surprise. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo are in line for increased snaps while Paye is sidelined.