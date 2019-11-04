Play

Peko was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Monday.

Peko was waived by the Bills over the weekend and didn't make it through the waiver wire unclaimed. The 26-year-old averaged about 20 defensive snaps in his four games with Buffalo and figures to see a lesser role with Indianapolis given the current health of the defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories