Granson (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The Colts are merely holding a walk-through session two days after losing to the Chargers, a game Granson sat out due to the ankle concern. Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox split the snaps and routes at tight end, with Woods getting a few more routes and tying for second on the team with five targets. It's possible Woods gets more of the workload this Sunday at the Giants, considering he previously had a big game (eight catches for 98 yards) when Granson was out Week 12 against the Steelers. That said, Woods played less than two-thirds of snaps in both the games Granson missed, still sharing work with Alie-Cox.
