Granson caught all four of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

With Jelani Woods (shoulder) inactive and Mo Alie-Cox dealing with an ankle injury in practice during the week, Granson wound up with less competition for targets than usual at tight end and had one of his best games of the season. The 2021 fourth-round pick is still looking for his first career TD in the NFL, but he continues to tease some intriguing upside. Even with Matt Ryan back under center for the Colts, however, the team's offense may struggle to move the ball in Week 11 against the Eagles.