Granson caught four of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars.

The third-year tight end produced a solid start to his season and was the clear top receiving option at his position for the Colts, as Andrew Ogletree (concussion) and Mo Alie-Cox combined for just one catch on four targets. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson left late in Sunday's loss with a knee bruise, but whether he or Gardner Minshew are under center for Indianapolis in Week 2, Granson should be a reliable security blanket against the Texans.