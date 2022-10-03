Granson had four receptions for 62 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

The Colts played two and three tight ends frequently in the passing game against the Titans (a combined 11 receptions for 170 yards). Granson played on 29 of the offense's 65 snaps and went out on 17 routes which was behind Mo Alie-Cox's 45 snaps and 26 routes and similar to Jelani Woods' 15 snaps and 11 routes. Alie-Cox had two touchdown catches after Woods had two touchdowns the week before. Each week it seems a different tight end is the top option in the passing game, but the larger trend is the Colts may utilize their tight ends more in the passing game with the secondary receivers failing to make a big impressions (most notably Parris Campbell).