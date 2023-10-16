Granson brought in three of four targets for 67 yards in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Granson checked in second in receiving yardage for the Colts on the strength of a game-long 45-yard reception. The 2021 fourth-round pick has enjoyed a modest but steady presence in coach Shane Steichen's air attack over the first six games, with Sunday's production pushing his season line to 16-170-1 across six games. Granson profiles as Indianapolis' most consistent pass-catching option at tight end heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Browns.