Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Granson (concussion) has been placed in the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Granson demonstrated concussion symptoms after Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Jaguars, in which he secured three of four targets for 67 yards. The 2021 fourth-round pick will need to gain full medical clearance before suiting up for another NFL game, so his status will need to be monitored heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Browns.