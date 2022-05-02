Granson faces increased competition for the No. 2 tight end role with the Colts drafting two tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft, The Athletic reports. The Colts selected Jelani Woods in the third round (73rd overall) and Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round (192nd overall).

Granson entered the offseason as a potential starting tight end after the retirement of Jack Doyle, but the Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox in free agency and then drafted two tight ends. It's unlikely Woods or Ogletree will compete for a significant role in the passing game, but Granson will need to earn the No. 2 tight end role in the offense this summer.