The Colts selected Granson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Granson didn't have much hype going into the draft, but the SMU product is a nice pick by the Colts in this spot. At 6-foot-2, 241 pounds Granson is clearly a replacement for fellow undersized tight end Trey Burton. Granson was a very productive pass catcher in college and rounded out his prospect profile with solid athletic testing, logging a 4.64-second 40 to go with a 36.5-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump. It's not clear how much Granson can compete for reps as a rookie, but his movement ability is novel among the Colts tight end personnel otherwise.