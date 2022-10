Granson had one reception for six yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Granson led Indy's tight ends in routes run (18, compared to 15 for Mo Alie-Cox and 14 for Jelani Woods), but Indy's passing game couldn't get on track. None of the three tight ends were a factor Sunday with a combined two receptions and three targets. Granson still looks like the top receiving tight end, but all three are splitting the targets and there will be games like Sunday where none are a factor.