Granson had two receptions for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

After two games, it looked like Granson may emerge as the top tight end in the passing game and see a larger share of the targets. However, that trend took a step back in Week 3. Granson played fewer snaps (42 to 30) and ran fewer routes (23 to 13) than Mo Alie-Cox, though he more targets (but just two to one). However, Jelani Woods caught two touchdowns (running just 12 routes), making him another viable tight end in the passing game. The end result is Granson's role is too small and inconsistent for most fantasy formats.