Granson had two receptions for 24 yards on five targets in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams.

Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox were the starters in a two-tight end set over Granson but Granson played the most snaps on offense. Granson played 35 snaps, Ogletree had 28 snaps and Alie-Cox played 17 snaps, but both Ogletree and Alie-Cox had touchdown receptions. The Colts again divided the work in the passing game among three tight ends. While Granson had the most snaps and ran the most routes, the division of targets makes Granson a tough option for most fantasy formats.