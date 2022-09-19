Granson had two receptions for 14 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
While Granson didn't have a productive day and the offense struggled (scored no points), Granson again was the top tight end target in the passing game. He played the same number of snaps as Mo Alie-Cox (27) and went out on more routes (20 to 17) though Cox did have three targets.
