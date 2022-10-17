Granson started at tight end and had four receptions for 38 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Granson got the start and played the most snaps and went out on the most routes of the tight end group. He played 31 snaps and went out on 25 routes, compared to Jelani Woods (31 snaps, 24 routes) and Mo Alie-Cox (28 snaps and 13 routes). Each Colts tight end has alternated big weeks, but Alie-Cox didn't have a target and Indy appeared to change their offensive game plan to more of a fast tempo offense. Granson's increase in production may be the start of a trend.