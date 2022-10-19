Granson (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Granson logged 31 of a possible 81 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars en route to catching all four of his targets for 38 yards. Through six games, Granson has caught 16 of his 22 targets for 159 yards, while working in a tight end time share that also includes Mo Alie-Cox (11/136/2) and Jelani Woods (5/73/3).
More News
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Leads tight end group in win•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Limited to one catch Thursday•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Four receptions in loss•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Sizable receiving role in Week 1•