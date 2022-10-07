Granson secured one of three targets for 16 yards during the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over Denver on Thursday.

Granson had a season-high four receptions for 62 yards last week against the Titans, but his one catch during Thursday's matchup marked his lowest total of the season. While the Colts had trouble generating much offensive production as a whole against Denver, Granson has been inconsistent over the first five games of the year.