Granson (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The Colts are merely holding a walkthrough two days after losing to the Chargers with Granson (ankle) on the sideline. Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox split the snaps and routes at TE, with Woods getting a few more routes and tying for second on the team with five targets. It's possible the rookie gets more of the workload this Sunday at the Giants, considering he previously had a big game (98 yards) when Granson was out Week 12 against the Steelers. That said, Woods played less than two-thirds of snaps in both the games Granson missed, still sharing work with Alie-Cox.
More News
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Won't play Monday•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Misses another practice•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Sits out practice with ankle issue•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Two catches in OT loss•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Six targets in return from illness•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Full particant in walk-through•