Granson (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Indianapolis held a walkthrough rather than an actual practice Wednesday, but it's still encouraging to see Granson listed as a full participant after sitting out the team's previous two games due to a concussion. If he can officially clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before Sunday, Granson would be in line to rejoin a Colts tight end room that also features Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox against the Panthers.