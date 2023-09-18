Granson recorded three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Sunday's 31-20 win at Houston.

Granson played despite popping up on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury. He led Colts tight ends in snaps with 37 and routes run with 26, outpacing Mo Alie-Cox (23 and 10) and Will Mallory (11 and seven). He still appears to be the Colts' top tight end in the passing game, but Indianapolis looks as though it'll continue to divide the targets among a deep position group.