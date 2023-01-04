site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Kylen Granson: Misses another practic
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2023
Granson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Granson missed the past two games and isn't likely to be rushed back for a regular-season finale without any playoff implications. Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox have split snaps at tight end with the 2021 fourth-round pick missing the past two games.
