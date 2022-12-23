Granson (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice.

After opening Week 16 prep with two straight absences from practice, Granson will have one final chance Saturday to get in some on-field work before the Colts decide whether he'll carry a designation into Monday's game against the Chargers. If Granson is sidelined Monday, it would condense what has largely been a three-man timeshare at tight end that also includes Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox.

More News