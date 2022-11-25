site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Kylen Granson: Misses another practice
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2022
Granson (illness) missed practice again Friday.
Granson now has just one more chance to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. If the 2021 fourth rounder is unable to suit up for the contest, Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods would be in line to handle the bulk of the
Colts' TE snaps in Week 12.
