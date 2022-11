Granson did not have a reception and just one target in Sunday's loss at New England.

Mo Alie-Cox got the start at tight end and played more snaps than Granson (34 to 26) but they were closer in routes (19 to Alie-Cox and 17 for Granson). Jelani Woods played 18 snaps before exiting with a shoulder injury. Granson looked to be leading the trio in the passing game, but he took a step back last week and Indy's passing woes make any of the tight ends a long shot each week for viable fantasy value.