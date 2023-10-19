Granson (concussion) isn't practicing Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Granson has missed consecutive practices since entering concussion protocol after Sunday's 37-20 loss to Jacksonville. An absence for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland would leave more playing time for some combination of Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory and Mo Alie-Cox. The closest match in terms of skill set is Mallory, who has taken 10 of his 20 snaps in the slot this year, whereas Ogletree and Alie-Cox have gotten far more playing time but predominantly as in-line tight ends (84.1 percent of snaps inline for Ogletree, 90.1 percent for Alie-Cox).