Granson (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Granson didn't practice at all last week and ended up sitting out Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns. In his absence, Drew Ogletree picked up most of the snaps at tight end in passing situations but didn't draw any targets. If Granson misses another game this Sunday against New Orleans, more work would be left available for some combination of Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox and Will Mallory.