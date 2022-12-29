Granson (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice and will be listed as a non-participant for the session, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Granson hasn't practiced in any capacity since he apparently picked up the ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 overtime loss to the Vikings. Unless he can reverse the trend and get back on the field in some fashion Friday, he'll likely sit out a second straight game this weekend against the Giants. If Granson is sidelined Sunday, Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods would split reps at tight end.