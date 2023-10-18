Granson (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Granson entered concussion protocol after Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Jaguars, blighting one of his better performances -- three catches for 67 yards -- so far this season. He's been Indy's TE of choice in obvious passing situations, of which there were many in the blowout loss this past Sunday. An absence for the Week 7 matchup with Cleveland likely would put Drew Ogletree and/or Will Mallory in a larger role.