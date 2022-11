Granson caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Eagles.

Granson has yet to find the end zone in his second NFL season, nor has he carved out a consistent pass catching role in the Colts' run-first offense. The tight end has been held to two or fewer catches in seven of 11 games heading into a Week 12 home game against the Steelers on MNF>