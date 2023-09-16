Granson was added to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

Granson started in the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, tallying four catches and six targets compared to a total of four targets combined for backups Mo Alie-Cox and Andrew Ogletree. If Granson is unable to play, Ogletree and Alie-Cox would likely split the workload, with the former perhaps seeing a few more pass-catching opportunities against a formidable Texans defense.