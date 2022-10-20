Granson (neck) practiced fully Thursday.
With his full return to practice Granson is all but locked into Sunday's game against Tennessee. The Colts are committed to forging Granson into their primary pass-catching tight end, though through 23 career games productive results have not yet surfaced.
