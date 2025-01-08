Granson caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Jaguars.

Granson was unable to get much going Sunday, earning four targets for the second straight week. After a quiet 2024 campaign, the 26-year-old tight end finished the season with just 14 catches on 31 targets for 182 yards and no touchdowns. Granson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so the former fourth-round draft pick could be headed to a new locale in 2025 unless the Colts re-sign him to a new deal.