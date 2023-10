Granson (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Saints, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Granson was inactive for the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Browns after sustaining a concussion Week 6, and he'll sit out another contest after evidently having not cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. In Granson's continued absence, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox should be in line to pick up most of the snaps at tight end.