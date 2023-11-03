Granson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is slated to play Sunday against the Panthers.

Granson, who last suited up in Week 6, is thus slated to re-enter the Colts' tight end mix following a two-game absence. In the six contests Granson has been available for this season, he's caught 16 of his 26 targets for 170 yards and a TD, though in his last outing (Oct. 15 versus the Jaguars), the 2021 fourth rounder hauled in three of his four targets for a season-high 67 yards. In his return to action, however, Granson profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, with fellow TEs Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Co and Will Mallory also in the mix this weekend.